LASG reiterates commitment to improving business environment

The Lagos State government has reiterated its commitment to improving the business environment in a bid to increase the inflow of foreign and domestic investments in the state.

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Governor, Lagos state said this during the celebration of the Lagos state day and closing ceremony of the 2021 Lagos International Trade Fair (LITF) organized by the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI).

“We shall continue to place high priority on key infrastructure that would make our State safe, secure, functional and productive as an impetus towards achieving a sustainable economic growth through highly-motivated and vibrant private-sector participation,” Sanwo-Olu who was represented by Obafemi Hamzat, deputy governor, Lagos state said.

He stated that some ground-breaking projects to improve the business environment are progressing rapidly and should be completed between 2022 and first quarter of 2023.

Some of the soon to be completed projects include the Lekki deep sea port project and the Blue Line rail project.

“We have also not relented in our efforts in the areas of ensuring improved power supply and enhanced internet connectivity which is a major component of the smart city project,” he said.

The governor also assured members of the Lagos state business community that the government is committed to improving the business environment towards making it more attractive to investment.

“We have taken practical steps to translate our intention into concrete actions through the various infrastructural projects and business friendly policies that we have continued to implement with the overriding objective of making the environment more conducive for investment to thrive,” he said.

He commended the LCCI for organising the LITF as well as all the participants especially the Small and Medium scale Enterprises (MSMEs), noting that despite the pandemic, the trade fair recorded a huge success.

Toki Mabogunje, president, LCCI, in her address expressed appreciation to the Federal and State governments for their support as well as the participants at the 35th LITF.

She urged the government at all levels not to relent in improving the business environment for businesses to thrive which will positively impact the economy.

“It is our hope that the governments at all levels would continue to address the issues of enabling environment in the country, we need to do this in order to fully harness the huge enterprising resources of domestic and foreign investors for the diversification of our economy and the welfare of our people,” she said.

Mabogunje also revealed that her two year tenure as president of the LCCI is coming to an end, stating that she enjoyed the support of the government which she hopes will be extended to her successor.

She also assured continuous improvement of the event going forward.

“we have endeavoured to ensure a hitch-free and successful Fair and have taken note of such feedback into the strategy for the 2022 edition, We look forward to a better, bigger, and richer 2022 Lagos International Trade Fair,” she said.