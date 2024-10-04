LASG announces traffic diversion on Ojuelegba Flyover Bridge

The Lagos State Government has announced a temporary traffic diversion on the Ojuelegba Flyover Bridge scheduled for Saturday, October 5, and Sunday, October 6, 2024.

The closure will facilitate the installation of a truck barrier on the flyover by the Fire Station, according to a statement released by the state government on Thursday.

The diversion will be in effect from 10:00 PM on Saturday to 5:00 AM on Sunday. During this time, motorists travelling from Eko Bridge, Costain, and Iponri towards Ojuelegba are advised to utilise the Service Lane from the National Stadium gate to the Barracks to reach their desired destinations.

“Consequently, Motorists are advised to use the diversion route below during the nighttime installation of the barriers;

Motorists from Eko Bridge, Costain and Iponri inbound Ojuelegba are advised to use the Service Lane from the National Stadium gate to link Barracks to access their desired destinations,” the statement reads in part.

Oluwaseun Osiyemi, the commissioner for transportation, emphasised that the brief closure is a strategic measure aimed at improving traffic management and preventing future accidents. He urged motorists to exercise patience and cooperate during this temporary inconvenience.

