LASAA launches 2022 mobile advert stickers with QR Scanner upgrades

The Lagos State Signage and Advertisement Agency (LASAA) on Tuesday, November 23 launched its 2022 mobile advert stickers. The agency, which part of its mandates is to capture the data of branded vehicles within Lagos for the purpose of registration into its database has redefined the mobile advert stickers for 2022, adding Barcode scanners for better process performance.

Prince Adedamola Docemo, Managing Director of LASAA in a statement said the 2022 sticker now includes a QR code scanner program that can be read with a simple smartphone.

He said that the sticker has been upgraded with an internal control system that includes a holographic finish and customized bar codes with serial numbers.

Docemo reiterated the upgrade, noting that the new security features of the sticker contain anti-counterfeit capabilities that run on a solid and secure database platform, and that the layer of security measure is to help customers certify compliance and speed up the process.

The LASAA MD added that all branded vehicles state-wide will be easily captured on the mobile advert, thereby making the agency’s ability to monitor the compliance and enforcement work much easier.

Docemo also mentioned the awareness of unscrupulous persons who work against the agency’s efforts ensuring the public that the incidence of fraud will be brought to its barest minimum if not totally eradicated adding that non-compliant vehicles will be grounded.

Prince Docemo, noted that the ceremony of the launch will take a different turn. “The 2022 mobile advert sticker will be in force effective January 2022, hence the 2021 sticker will become invalid from the 1st of January 2022 as all mobile advert stickers expire on the 31st of December 2021,” Docemo said.

Prince Docemo said LASAA will continue to work to support the administration of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and that customer service delivery is central to the agency’s objectives.