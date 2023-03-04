LAPO spent N70bn to assist 262, 977 rural farmers, micro businesses in 15yrs

Lift Above Poverty Organization (LAPO) has said that it had disbursed over N70billion to 262, 977 clients since 2007 to date under its LAPO Rural Development Initiative (LARDI).

Honestus Ayobami Obadiora, the executive director of LAPO-NGO, made the disclosure at the annual media forum in Benin City.

Obadiora said the loan was disbursed to clients in 303 branches across 22 states in the country.

He also disclosed that under LARDI, the sum of N23.5billion was disbursed to improve the livelihood of rural farmers as well as support micro businesses between January and December 2022.

He added that the mandate of LARDI was to improve the income, food security and general living conditions of rural households, particularly women-headed households and youths.

“We are delighted that the beneficiaries who were hitherto subsistence farmers and small scale business owners have expanded their farmlands and businesses with improved income for family upkeep and savings for the future.

“LAPO addresses challenges limiting farmers’ productivity and income as well as business expansion and growth such as non-availability of inputs for improved farm yield and limited access to finance.

“The organization builds the capacity of rural farmers and business owners through on-farm demonstration, workshop and training programmes,” he said.

On the health project of the organisation, Obadiora said that between January 2016 and December 2022, 3,368,142 community members were sensitised against cancer by LAPO-C4 project.

He explained that 86,198 of the beneficiaries were referred for further screening and treatment in government-approved health facilities.

While attributing the problems militating against cancer control in Nigeria to inadequate awareness and poor access to screening services, he, however, added that almost 102,000 new cases of cancer occur annually in Nigeria with over 60 percent in women due to breast and cervical cancer.

He advised women to regularly check their health status as breast and cervical cancer pose a serious threat to their lives.

He posited that with early detection, over 80 percent of cancer cases are preventable while 40 percent of the disease can be eradicated by lifestyle changes.