Lanre Shittu CNG buses take over as Nigeria airport shuttle

The Federal Government has commenced the deployment of Lanre Shittu Motors (LSM)-branded 100 percent Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) buses in the nation’s airports for passengers’ shuttle.

The first batch of the CNG-powered buses has been received at the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos by officials of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), led by its Managing Director, Olubunmi Oluwaseun Kuku.

Speaking during the unveiling at the Lagos airport, Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Management, Festus Keyamo, said the deployment was in line with the directive of President Bola Tinubu.

He said it was part of Nigeria’s commitment to reducing carbon emissions and meeting global climate targets.

“What you see here today is a fleet of CNG buses for FAAN to commence passenger movement at all our airports immediately,” the minister said.

He said the newly acquired CNG-powered LSM buses unveiled at the Lagos airport are eco-friendly with zero emission and designed with accessibility features for persons with disabilities.

The deployment, he added, was in compliance with the President’s goal of reducing reliance on traditional fossil fuels of petrol and diesel and promoting sustainable use of CNG to power vehicles in the country.

The introduction of the CNG to power automobiles is one of the Federal Government’s initiatives to ease the impact of fuel subsidy removal on the masses.

The CNG buses, according to the Managing Director of Lanre Shittu Motors, Taiwo Shittu, come in two specifications: a 31-seater for airport shuttle services and a 54-seater for mass transit city buses.

He said they had been equipped with modern amenities, including air conditioning, viewing screens, and charging stations.

With the introduction of the CNG buses, he said LSM aimed to provide a more sustainable and efficient transportation solution not only to Lagos but other parts of the country.

