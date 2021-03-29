Landwey launches first wellness and polo city in Nigeria

A leading real estate development group in Lagos, Landwey is set to open Nigeria’s first-ever wellness and polo city in Epe in five month time.

Known as ‘ Isimi Lagos’, the wellness centre promises future residents and visitors absolute peace of mind.

The city which is situated on 124 hectares of land and the North of the Lekki Lagoon is a significant confluence between technology, architecture and nature. Residents of this city would not only enjoy quality time away from the bustle of Lagos, but they get the gift of nature and the beauty around them to explore.

Isimi being a nature-inspired project, according to the firm, not only lays a foundation for the economic development nature of the Lagos metropolis, but it also signals a move towards turning Nigeria into a new international destination on the continent’s tourist map.

Read Also: 2021 Access Bank Lagos City Marathon reduced to 300 runners

Speaking during the launch of the project in Lagos, Olawale Anyilara, CEO of Landwey explained that the city will be divided into five mini estates called ‘Clusters’, each with a lakeside view. Anyilara further explained that the city will be easily accessible via land, water and air as the resort has accommodation for Helicopters (helipad) and Boats (Jetty).

According to him, the city Isimi Lagos is in phases and each phase will be ready annually as the first cluster known as the ‘Origin One’ will be ready in the next five months for residents and visitors to access.

According to Anyilara, the establishment offers both work and living spaces emboldened with high-speed internet and uninterrupted power to boost the efficiency of the residents, and an eco-friendly transportation system – with hybrid electric vehicles and bicycles, great for an active lifestyle.

Anyilara further told the newsmen the Avant Garde edifice will include highly activated properties with renewable energy, plus an animal conservation park, Golf Course, recreational centre, tech valley, helipad, forestry, farm shop, spa, hiking paths, gym facilities and more.

Elaborating on the workspaces situated within the tech valley, he said it is specially designed for the birthing of ideas and to harness intellectual capacity. “The vicinity differs from the regular office environment. It accommodates tech personnel for a short and long retreat within the space of three months just to brainstorm, create and birth ideas in a relaxed manner,” he said.