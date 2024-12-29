Land grabbing: Delta community protests, begs seeks govt’s intervention

Delta SSG, Kingsley Emu, receiving letter from the protesters

The people of Ubulu-Okiti Community in Aniocha Area of Delta State, on Friday, organised a peaceful protest against the activities of those they called “land grabbers” in their area.

The protesters, who were at the state Government House in Asaba, were in their numbers and carried placards with various inscriptions.

Speaking on behalf of the protesters, the Youth President of Ubulu-Okiti Community, Ifechukwude Nwabuebo alleged that a traditional leader in ther community and his brothers, for over two years have been forcefully occupying their land and selling some portions.

“If we protest, he will use thugs to chase us away from our land and our parents are no longer going to farm. The latest one now is that he came to Ubulu-Okiti, Ubulu-Uku and Aniagbala around 1a.m, broke into our houses, beat up our wives and carried away our fathers to Zone 5 for the past seven days.

“Since then e, they have refused to grant them bail; so, we have come to the government to appeal to Governor Sheriff Oborevwori to intervene to release our fathers.

“We have been suffering for over two years and we are begging the government to intervene in this matter to tell the Okonjo family to leave Ubulu clan alone.

“We are not under Ogwashi-Uku clan; we are on our own- Ubulu-Uku, Ubulu-Unor, Ubulu-Okiti and Aniagbala is not the same clan with Ogwashi-Uku and they are now trying to take us as slaves which we have refused, hence we are here, Sir.”

It its response, the state government warned that it would not take for granted any matter that could affect the security of lives and property in the state.

The Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Kingsley Emu, commended the protesters for their peaceful disposition and assured that the government would look into the matter comprehensively once the Commission of Enquiry’s report was presented.

“We have listened to your complaints, and the governor, in his wisdom, through the State Security Council, has actually set up a Commission of Enquiry to look into most of these allegations that have been brewing with everything pointing towards the Obi of Ogwashi-Uku, HRM Ifechukwude Okonjo.

“The security council has since invited him; thereafter, he was asked to stay away from all of these until the Commission of Enquiry concludes their assignment.

“Luckily, they are almost concluding their assignment, and, in January by the special grace of God, they would have been through and the government will do the normal thing of going through the recommendations.

“This legitimacy claims will be sorted out by the panel of inquiry headed by a serving judge of the state. The Committee is also made up of very reputable and responsible people who do not have any personal interest and will never have.

“They are not people that can be bought over. So, I appeal to you to remain patient for another maximum two months and everything shall be over.

“We note very strongly the use of the Police from Zone 5 to torment and harass you, as you have alleged; the governor and the state will look into that.

“Please, don’t take the law into your hand because, if you do, you won’t be helping us and yourselves; very soon, this matter shall be resolved, by the grace of God.

“After the Commission submits its result, the government will look at it and take a stern position on this matter because any matter that can affect the security of this state cannot be taken for granted.

“Times are hard enough for the people not to talk of adding another affliction on them: Governor Oborevwori is a governor for all – the rich, the poor, the middle class, the common people and the royals; that’s who the governor stands for.

“Part of our MORE Agenda is enhanced peace and security; so, we cannot fold our hands and see this kind of thing happen; that is why we are particularly happy with the way you have come.”

Share