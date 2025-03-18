The Lake Chad Basin Support Framework (LCBSF) has donated over 1,500 digital investigative gadgets and working tools to the Borno State Police Command.

The investigative gadgets, comprising a digital camera, 500 case files, and 1,000 statement forms, are to strengthen the partnership with the Police in protecting people’s lives and property.

Nahum Daso, the Borno State Police Command Spokesman, stated this through a press statement issued on Monday in Maiduguri.

He said, “The donation of the gadgets and other working tools underscores the NGO’s commitment to enhance the operational efficiency of the command’s personnel in the State.”

He said the presentation of the investigating tools was made by the representatives of LCBSF, Queen Elizabeth Macleod and Keven Hurley, in Maiduguri.

The Spokesman stated that since 2014, the Lake Chad Basin NGO had contributed to the capacity-building of the Command on sexual and gender-based violence (GBV), professionalism, and the establishment of gender desks in all the 38 Police Divisions in the State.

Besides the presentation of working gadgets, Daso expressed gratitude of the Police Commissioner, Yusuf Lawal, on behalf of the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, for the NGO’s support to fight GBV and other criminal activities.

He, however, assured of the judicious utilisation of the investigative gadgets and tools in securing the communities affected in the over-a-decade Boko Haram insurgency.

