Lagos YCW kicks against infringement of workers’ rights, bad governance

The Young Christian Workers Movement of Nigeria (YCWMN), Lagos archdiocese has kicked against infringement of workers’ rights and bad governance in the country.

The group is seeking responsive governance at all levels to alleviate the suffering of Nigerians.

The movement started this during the celebration of the 18th international workers day (May Day) at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Kirikiri, Apapa Lagos in which they gathered at the Apapa deanery.

At the celebration, hundreds of youths who are members of the movement took to the street with a peace trek from St. Joseph’s, which culminated with a reception at St Mary’s Ajegunle with banners carrying different inscriptions such as; enough is enough of crime, insecurity, injustices against humanity, terrorism, killings, kidnapping, lack of empathy for the plight of the suffering masses, abuse, discrimination at our workplaces.

The event, which started with the celebration of the Holy Mass, was tagged Upholding integrity in the face of a challenging economy.

During his Homily, the officiating priest, the Dean of Apapa Deanery, who also represented His Grace, the Archbishop of Lagos, Alfred Adewale Martins, Augustine Nnaemeka expressed sadness with the state of the economy and increasing poverty in the country.

He encouraged Nigerians to be courageous and hold on to God, adding that failure of governance was responsible for the present state of the country.

He urged people in authority to always be transparent in their dealings as that will give them credibility.

According to him, “Our leaders should learn transparency and accountability. Once there is transparency and you give account of your stewardship, you will feel happy that you have performed well and you gain credibility.

The president YCW, Lagos archdiocese, Ijeoma Ayaborsi, stated she was delighted to know that youths now understand the reality that the future is in their hands, while urging Nigerian youth to show interest in the electoral process and vote wisely in the 2023 general elections.

According to Ayaborsi, “YCW is out to make its voice heard and to make sure that the world knows that there is a movement not only in the church but in the world generally so that the voices of the helpless will be heard and help given.

“When we talk about making a change in the world at large, it has to do with the youths; our voice needs to be heard to get the change the world needs.

In the same vein, the keynote speaker, a former adviser to Lagos State government, Kalejaiye Adeboye, spoke on the need for Nigerians and youths to uphold integrity in the face of the challenging economy.