Lagos warns against illegal excavation of Magodo wetlands

The Lagos State government has warned against indiscriminate excavation of the Magodo wetlands by the Onikosi Family, saying it portends serious danger to lives and property.

Idris Salako, the commissioner for physical planning and urban development, who visited the area on Monday, described the action of the Onikosi Family as unwarranted, provocative, and contrary to the civic gesture of the state government, which has displayed absolute trust in the rule of law in the Magodo land saga.

According to Salako, the family decided to descend to such lows by taking the law into their own hands and traumatising innocent citizens with the unlawful act, which has affected the foundation of some buildings in Magodo GRA, while the government was busy trying to resettle the Onikosi Family in Magodo Scheme III, being created in between Scheme I and II and Omole Estate.

“It is unimaginable that any family in Lagos State, noted for her unrivaled sense of accommodation and conviviality, will go to this length to inflict pain on others, despite reassurances by the government” he added.

He also urged the Onikosi Family to desist from any untoward acts such as the current ill-advised excavation in the estate or face stiff sanctions from the Lagos state government.

During this time, Salako visited Bolaji Omotoso, a resident of Magodo Scheme II, to see the extent of the damage to his property caused by the excavation by Onikosi. He commiserated with the resident and gave him the go-ahead to leave the building while the building’s structural integrity was being properly assessed.

He stated that it was no longer safe to remain in the building because it could collapse in the event of heavy rain and also added that the excavation site had been sealed in order to halt the situation.