Lagos trying to colonise northern Nigeria – Kwankwaso

Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in the 2023 general elections, has accused Lagos of attempting to dominate and exploit northern Nigeria.

Speaking at the convocation ceremony of Skyline University in Kano, Kwankwaso alleged external interference in Kano’s emirate affairs and economic operations in the region.

Kwankwaso, a former governor of Kano State, lamented the multiple challenges facing northern Nigeria, including insecurity, poverty, and economic instability. He described the current situation as a threat to the nation’s well-being.

The NNPP leader claimed that Lagos has inserted itself into Kano’s emirate system, dictating the selection of local leaders.

“Today, we can see very clearly that there is a lot of efforts from the Lagos axis to colonise this part of the country. Today, Lagos wouldn’t allow us to choose an emir, Lagos has to come to the centre of Kano to put their own emir,” he said.

The former presidential candidate alleged that decisions about Kano’s traditional leadership are being influenced externally, undermining the region’s autonomy.

Kwankwaso also criticised the centralisation of tax systems and economic power in Lagos, arguing that it disadvantages northern states.

He claimed that tax revenues generated in Kano and other northern regions are being funneled to Lagos, even when businesses and individuals are based locally.

“Today, we are aware that the Lagos young men are working so hard to impose taxes and take away our taxes from Kano and this part of the country to Lagos.

“Today, as we have seen, even the telephones that we make or register here in Kano, efforts are there to take all the taxes to Lagos.

“Even our sons and daughters who have brought factories many of them here in Kano and northern Nigeria and even banks, somehow, they are forced to take their headquarters to Lagos because taxes will now have to go to Lagos,” Kwankwaso said.

Kwankwaso urged northern lawmakers to remain vigilant and protect the region’s interests. He referenced historical grievances, including allegations of financial inducement of northern representatives during the early years of Nigeria’s democracy, which, he said, had adverse effects on the region’s economy.

“We are witnesses to what happened during the first term, 1999 to 2000, where our members of the National Assembly were bribed, were treated into collecting huge sums of money to support offshore in this country. That law put a huge blow into our economy not only here in northern Nigeria but all other states,” he said.

