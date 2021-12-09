Lagos traffic slows further on Buhari visit

President Muhammadu Buhari’s Lagos visit has further slowed traffic in Nigeria’s commercial capital of at least 17 million people.

Employees have been asked to stay home; events have been cancelled while some have been stuck in heavy traffic as a result of the blockage of routes leading to Eko Hotels where President Buhari is visiting for an event on Thursday 9th December 2021.

The state government had announced that the Ahmadu Bello Way, Victoria Island would be shut for four hours today as a result of the event.

“Now I have to cancel our event! I am so devastated right now! Sending cancellation email to 135 registered people. I had to do this due to Buhari’s visit to Lagos. All roads leading to the consulate and our event venue is blocked,” Iyanu lamented on his WhatsApp status.

He had earlier planned the event which was supposed to hold at the US consulate located at Walter Carrington Crescent in Victoria Island.

Frederic Oladeinde, commissioner for transportation, had explained that the route would be temporarily unavailable for motorists to ply, assuring that alternative routes had been mapped out to ease traffic flow within and around the designated route.

Some employers asked their employees to work from home because of the road blockade leading to their offices. One of the employees who wanted her name withheld said, “My colleagues were asked to stay home to work. I wasn’t aware of the mail, which was why I came, but I left home really early and was able to beat the traffic. Some of my friends who work with other companies in this area were also asked to stay at home.”

Speaking about the situation around the area, she said, “As early as 7am, Bar Beach road which leads to Eko Hotels was already closed and there were a lot of security officials on the road.”

According to a statement released by the Lagos State Ministry of Transportation, traffic on Ahmadu Bello Way would be diverted from Adeola Odeku intersection inwards Adetokunbo Ademola Roundabout (Eko Hotel) today, from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The agency said, “Ahmadu Bello Way, from Adeola Odeku intersection to Adetokunbo Ademola by Eko Hotels Roundabout will be temporarily closed to traffic and traffic diverted to Adeola Odeku, Akin Adesola to connect the desired destination.

Akin Adesola connecting Ahmadu Bello Way by IMB will be temporarily closed to traffic and traffic will be diverted to Oyin Jolayemi, Oko Awo and Sanusi Fafunwa to connect desired destinations.

From Ozumba Mbadiwe (Civic Centre) to Adetokunbo Ademola to Eko Hotels Roundabout traffic will be temporarily diverted after Eko Hotels Roundabout to Ajose Adeogun, Sanusi Fafunwa or back to Civic Centre to connect the destination.

“All adjoining streets/feeder roads leading to Ahmadu Bello Way from Adeola Odeku Intersection, as well as those leading to Eko Hotels, from Adetokunbo Ademola Roundabout (Eko Hotels Roundabout) will be temporarily closed to traffic from early hours of the day on Thursday 9th December 2021.

All alternative routes shall be effectively managed by Security and Law Enforcement personnel to reduce unnecessary delays.

We sincerely apologize for all inconveniences and delays but enjoin all road users to cooperate with traffic management personnel so as to have a better traffic flow.”

According to Tunde Rahman, media aide to the national leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, the President will be a special guest of honour at the public presentation of “My Participations,” which is the autobiography of the former interim chairman of the APC, Bisi Akande, at an event that would hold at Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island.

The state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu is the chief host while Tinubu is the guest of honour for the event.

President Buhari is also expected to commission some projects while in Lagos State.