Lagos trade fair to attract 100,000 visitors

Vera Ndanusa, Executive Director (ED), Lagos International Trade Fair Complex, has said the forthcoming Lagos International Trade Fair will attract over one hundred thousand visitors across the globe.

Ndanusa, who doubles as the Chief Executive Officer of the Complex, said the foreign and local investors that would participate at the Fair would ultimately boost the economy of the Country and Lagos State in particular.

The Executive Director stated this at the relaunch of the Fair in Lagos which was coming after 14 years of stoppage as a result of a lack of strong political will to hold the annual exhibitions at the Complex arena.

“This year’s trade fair will attract over one hundred thousand visitors, within and outside the country and the gathering will in no doubt boost the economy of the nation.

“Participants are drawn from business leaders, industry professionals, and consumers from all over the world.

“Attendees will have the opportunity to explore a vast array of products, from consumer goods to industrial equipment, and engage with global exhibitors.

“The event will also feature seminars, workshops, and networking opportunities designed to foster business connections and spur economic growth in Nigeria and beyond.

“The objective of the Fair is to showcase the latest industry innovations, foster networking and partnerships, as well as provide a platform for businesses to connect with potential customers, investors, and industry experts.

“Additionally, the Fair aims to attract foreign investments by highlighting emerging sectors and industries that are well positioned for growth.

“With this relaunch, the management aims to reinforce Lagos’ status as a major commercial hub in Africa, significantly contributing to Nigeria’s economic growth, creating job opportunities, and boosting exports”, Ndanusa said.

The relaunch which was hosted by the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Doris Nkiruka Uzoka-Anite, said the aim was to reposition the Complex as an alternative revenue generation for the Federal Government rather than oil.

Represented by the Director Special Duties, Federal Ministry, Trade Investments and Commerce, Simon Omo-Ezomo, the Minister said efforts to sustain the heights already achieved by the Ministry in adding colours to the Complex would be put in place by the Federal Government.

On his part, the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, commended Ndanusa for reviving the Fair after 14 years of discontinuity.

The governor said the State government would continue to play a good host to ensure that the Federal Government achieve its objective of setting up the Trade Fair Complex.

Sanwo-Olu who was represented by Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), however, commended the efforts of the Fair Management Board for bringing back the popular trade fair after over a decade.

BusinessDay reports that the forthcoming fair is tagged Commercial and Industrial Trade Fair, and the exhibition will be held from November 15 to 26th, 2024.