Lagos to hosts Nigeria-Canada business summit with Glocapro

The bustling metropolis of Lagos is set to become a hub for international trade and investment as it gears up to host the Nigeria-Canada Business Summit, organised by Glocapro.

The summit, themed “Fostering the Bilateral Relationship between Nigeria and Canada,” is scheduled to take place on Thursday, 7th March 2024, at the prestigious Eko Hotel and Suites in Victoria Island, Lagos.

Babajide Shiwoku, co-host of the summit, who is the director of business development and partnerships at Glocapro, stated that the event will be a gathering of influential figures from various sectors including business, technology, manufacturing, and professional services.

Shikowu also highlighted the numerous benefits and features awaiting participants, as he encouraged interested individuals to secure their spots early.

In his words, “As the global landscape continues to evolve, events like these serve as catalysts for international cooperation and economic growth. This summit is expected to draw a diverse audience eager to explore opportunities for collaboration between Africa and North America.

“Attendees will have the invaluable opportunity to network with high-profile business leaders from across continents. We have also ensured that the summit will provide insights into the processes of obtaining work visas, permanent residence, and business migration to Canada and the USA.

“The benefits and features of this exclusive summit are actually enormous, hence we have pegged the access fee at $200 or N250,000, with limited seats available.”

The trade summit is coming up at a time when there have been calls for more trades and collaborations between Nigeria and Canada, with James Christoff, the Canadian High Commissioner to Nigeria recently acknowledging the growing rate of collaboration between both nations.

“Canada is a trading nation, and Nigeria is Canada’s largest bilateral trade partner in Africa, with trade volume a little over two billion dollars yearly, but it should be much more. That is why my team, and I are keen on acknowledging areas where there’s opportunity for both countries,” said Christoff during a fireside chat with the Lagos Business School community late last year.

The Glocapro event thus represents a significant platform for forging stronger ties and exploring mutually beneficial opportunities between two nations with rich economic potential.

The lineup of speakers includes Pat Utomi, professor of political economics; Mehal Singh, a regulated Canadian immigration consultant; Niyi Adesanya, a leadership and management consultant; and Sunday Olorunsheyi, co-founder of Pertinence Group and the event’s co-host.