Lagos to equip over 1m students with digital skills by 2030

…Trains students from state-owned tertiary institutions on AI, tech skills

The Lagos State government has concluded plans to equip over one million students from the state-owned tertiary institutions with artificial intelligence (AI) and digital training in its efforts to improve upskill and empower them for global workplace.

Mamud Hassan, the director of public affairs at the ministry of tertiary education made this known, when he disclosed that the initiative is in continuation of state’s efforts to enhance digital skills and position the students of the state-owned higher institutions for jobs in the ever-challenging and dynamic global environment.

Hassan explained that the ministry will begin the second phase of what he called “the Digital Capabilities Skills”, for the students of the state tertiary institutions across the state.

Tolani Sule, the commissioner for tertiary education in Lagos State speaking on the Lagos Digital Skills Initiative Programme on Monday, said the programme is aimed at equipping over one million young people of the state with the requisite digital skills by 2030 to make them more employable, expand the horizon of their opportunities and capabilities.

Read also: Revolutionising classroom engagement: How we can ignite student success in Nigeria’s education system

According to him, the programme is tagged “Maximising the Transforming Capabilities of Artificial Intelligence in the 21st Century Work Place”, will feature trainings in entrepreneurial skills development alongside core digital skills training using technology and tools in critical thinking, creativity and problem solving.

“The programme would offer a welcome departure from the conventional rote-based learning, which young graduates find difficult to translate into meaningful skills that make it difficult for young graduates to be considered employable in a rapidly evolving world of employment,” he said.

The three weeks programme which is meant to commence from October 26, to November 12, 2024, and will be attended by a cross-section of industry experts from notable sectors of the economy including captains of industry.

Students from Lagos State University (LASU), Lagos State University of Science and Technology (LASUSTECH), Lagos State University of Education (LASUED), Lagos State College of Health Technology (LASCOHET) and Lagos State College of Nursing (LASCON) are expected to participate in the training.

The programme is expected to match some of the best in terms of outcomes in the digital skills capabilities planning while offering a wider scope on employment possibilities for the young graduates from the Lagos state – owned tertiary institutions.

Charles Ogwo Charles Ogwo, Head, Education Desk at BusinessDay Media is a seasoned proactive journalist with over a decade of reportage experience.

Share