Lagos to close Falomo Bridge for 6 weeks for rehabilitation

The Lagos State government is shutting the Falomo Bridge, in Ikoyi, to traffic from March 14 to April 30, 2021, for rehabilitation works.

The bridge is being closed with the approval of the Federal Government.

A statement by the state commissioner for transport, Frederic Oladeinde stated that the repairs works will run on a 24-hour shift in phases to enable the contractor complete repairs within the estimated set time and minimise the expected inconveniences for road users.

He further explained that the first stage of the repairs will cover the Victoria Island bound lane of the bridge which will be closed to traffic, adding that motorists heading towards Victoria Island will be diverted to the Ikoyi bound lanes to create a counter-flow.

The commissioner also said while the Ikoyi bound lane will be closed down for the second stage of rehabilitation works, in a similar fashion, motorists will be diverted to other lanes. He assured that sufficient signage would be put up to guide motorists as well as traffic management personnel deployed to help motorists navigate their ways home with ease.

Oladeinde appealed to the good people of the State to cooperate with the government by complying with the directives and traffic advisory to allow contractors finish the projects at record time.