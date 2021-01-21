Lagos to activate 2 other isolation centres for COVID-19 patients

Akin Abayomi, Lagos commissioner for health, says the state government is working to activate two additional Covid- 19 isolation centres- Gbagada and Armour ll, to increase bed spaces for patients.

Meanwhile, the state government has so far conducted 263, 358 valid Covid-19 sample tests since the outbreak of the pandemic in 2020.

Abayomi announced this through his verified Twitter account @ Profakinabayomi, while giving the state’s Covid-19 update on Wednesday.

According to the commissioner, 285, 948 total samples were tested, out of which 263, 358 were valid. He said that the remaining 22,590 were repeat tested samples. He added that 41,374 of the tested samples were diagnosed positive for Covid-19.

“There were 21 accredited private and four public laboratories in the state, of which 143, 634 samples were processed in public laboratories and 142, 314 samples processed in private laboratories.

“The volume of samples tested by private laboratories has increased to 50 per cent, almost equaling the volume tested by public laboratories.

“Seven hundred and seventy-six new Covid- 19 infections were confirmed in the state on the reported date, increasing the state’s total Covid-19 infections to 41,374,” he said.

He said 3,209 Covid- 19 patients who have been successfully treated and recovered were discharged from the state’s care centres.

“The total number of # Covid-19 recovery in communities is 28, 452. Cases currently under isolation- 223 active cases under home-based care are 9,213,” Abayomi said.

He further disclosed that the state recorded another two Covid-19 related fatalities, increasing the Covid-19 deaths in the state to 277 while the bed occupancy at the state’s public and private Covid-19 care centres had risen to 70 percent.