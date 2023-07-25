Lagos task force vows to sustain clampdown on rail track squatters

The Lagos State Task Force on Sunday said it cleared trail tracks on Agege axis of the metropolis, as part of its ongoing exercise to restore sanity along the railway corridors of the state.

A statement by Gbadeyan Abdulraheem, Director, Press and Public Affairs, said Chairman of the agency, CSP Shola Jejeloye, led the morning exercise.

Jejeloye, according to the statement, said the operation was necessary to save lives and property and also ensure safety and security along rail tracks in the state.

He said the exercise was carried out to discourage all forms of business activities on rail tracks and prevent obstructions that could hinder smooth movement of trains.

“The activities of these traders are defacing the outlook of the rail tracks by setting up these slums and makeshift buildings here, but we will make sure that we leave no form of environmental crimes unchecked,” he said.

The task force boss said the ongoing enforcement across the state would be sustained for a month to dissuade traders from returning, to ensure all rail line corridors are completely recovered.

“We have made an irreversible decision to carry out operations and remain here to discourage them from returning.

“This singular operation is just a tip of the iceberg but the major activities are coming up in the coming weeks,” he said.

Jejeloye assured Lagos residents that the enforcement to restore sanity and environmental decorum on rail tracks would be sustained till desired results are achieved.

He urged residents to shun all acts that cause environmental infractions that could impede the realisation of a safe, serene and habitable environment for all.