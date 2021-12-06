Lagos State Trust Fund shifts date 15th AGM

The Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF) has announced a change in the date of its 15th annual town hall meeting with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu from Thursday, December 9, to Wednesday, December 22, 2021.

A statement by the executive secretary/CEO, of the trust fund, Abdurrazaq Balogun, said the event was postponed due to “other pressing matters of state” adding, however, that the meeting would still take place at the Civic Centre, Ozumba Mbadiwe Street, Victoria Island, Lagos by 11 am.

He assured all invited guests and stakeholders that the event would hold in strict adherence to all COVID-19 protocols, and apologised for any disruption the change in date might have caused invitees.