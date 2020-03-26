Lagos state, GTBank partner on Coronavirus isolation centre at Onikan Stadium

Lagos State government partnering with Guarantee Trust Bank (GTB) is setting up a new isolation and treatment centre at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena (formerly Onikan Stadium) as additional measure to handle the Coronaviris (Covid-19) pandemic.

Of the 51 cases of the virus confirmed in Nigeria as at Thursday March 26, 32 are in Lagos.

Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu had announced on Tuesday that more isolation centres would be built in the event that more cases are recorded in the state.

This is to make the centres closer to the people in order to avoid traveling long distances from different parts of the state to access the only existing centre in Yaba.

In line with the promise, a new isolation centre is nearing completion at the former Onikan Stadium, Lagos Island, with the active support of GTB.

The government plans to have the isolation centres located across the five divisions of Lagos- Ikeja, Badagry, Lagos Island, Ikorodu and Epe.

This, government believes will also ensure seamless and coordinated approach towards the quick identification and isolation of suspected cases without overwhelming the infectious diseases hospital at Yaba.