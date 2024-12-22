Lagos state government suggests alternative routes as it begins repairs of Lagos-Badagry Expressway

The Lagos government announced it will start fixing several connected roads along the Lagos-Badagry Expressway. The repair work will cover Iganmu Bridge (Lagos-bound side), Eric Moore Road, Babs Animashaun Road, and Baale Junction (Badagry-bound side).

Mr. Oluwaseun Osiyemi, Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, shared the details on Friday.

The first phase of repairs will start on December 22, 2024, and run for one month until January 22, 2025. During this time, drivers will need to use different routes. Here’s what the commissioner said about it:

“The repair work will be done in phases, with phase one—stretching from Alagba Junction to Baale Junction on the service lane (Badagry bound)—commencing from Dec. 22, 2024, to end on Jan. 22, 2025.

Motorists are enjoined to use alternative routes as follows:

“Motorists inward to Orile Community from Iganmu Bridge (on the service lane) will be diverted to Alagba Street to link Imalenfe-Alafia Street to connect Savage Lane to Baale Street, down to Kekere-Ekun Street/Tokosi Street, to access Lagos-Badagry Expressway to continue their journeys.

“Motorists from Iganmu Bridge to Apapa-Oshodi Expressway will continue their journeys on the toll lane to exit at Coker to link Akinwande Street to connect to Apapa-Oshodi Expressway to access their destinations.”

If you’re driving from Iganmu Bridge toward the Apapa-Oshodi Expressway, you’ll stay on the toll lane until you reach the Alaba Interchange Bridge, which connects to your destination.

For those heading to Badagry from Iganmu Bridge, simply stay on the toll lane.

The transportation department will announce detours for future repair phases when they’re ready. In the meantime, they’re asking drivers to be patient while using these alternate routes.

