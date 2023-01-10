Lagos-Sango-Ota-Abeokuta expressway will be reconstructed in 18 months – Abiodun 

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State has said that the highway that links Lagos to Abeokuta, the Ogun State Capital will be constructed in the next 18 months for smooth movement of vehicles and passengers within the axis of the State.

Abiodun, who assured residents that concrete agreement would be reached between both the Federal Government and Ogun State Government on the reconstruction of federal highway, pledged that his Government would fix the road within the period promised.

He explained that his previous efforts to fix the all-imporant road, proved abortive as the federal government didn’t concede the reconstruction of the road to Ogun State Government due to its contract status, but promised to revisit the issue of Lagos-Sango-Ota-Abeokuta highway reconstruction as soon as practicable in order ameliorate hardships being experienced along the axis on a daily basis.

The governor, while on a campaign tour to Itori, Obada-Oko and Ewekoro in the Ewekoro Local Government Area of the State for his re-election as governor, inaugurated Itori Township Road in and ock-up shops, saying the reconstruction of the road was in fulfilment of the promise made during his campaign in 2019.

Addressing the people and residents of the Local Government Area, Governor Abiodun said his administration remains the first to ensure equal distribution of projects to all parts of the state as no Local Government Area has been left out in projects execution.

He assured the people that his administration would soon commence the construction of affordable houses in Itori, the headquarters of the Local Government as the Government had already completed over 1,500 housing units as part of his administration’s promise in 2019.

Oba Fatai Akamo, Olu of Itori, said the express road had been in a deplorable conditions for long as previous State Governments paid little or no attention to it, expressing his delight that the road had finally received attention during the incumbent administration of Governor Dapo Abiodun.

Addressing the party faithful and people at the campaign rally in Papalanto, Governor Abiodun, promised that the old Ilaro road in the town would soon be reconstructed, while more block of classrooms and the renovation of the old structures would be carried out in Papalanto High School.

The governor, while acknowledging the importance of good roads in the socio-economic development of any society, noted that the road when rebuilt would further boost the economic activities in the area.

He, however, urged the people to collect their Permanent Voter’s Cards (PVC) to enable them partake in the forthcoming general elections.