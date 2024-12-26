Lagos: Safety Commission warns nightclubs against overcrowding

The Lagos State Safety Commission has warned against what it described as ‘a concerning trend of overcrowding’ in several clubs and lounges across state.

Lanre Mojola, the director-general/CEO of the commission, who issued the warning on Thursday morning, stated: “While we wholeheartedly support the vibrant nightlife and the economic benefits it brings, we must emphasise the paramount importance of adhering to authorised occupancy limits as approved by the commission.”

According to Mojola, on no account should any nightclub allow overcrowding which poses significant safety risks, including the potential for fire hazards, smoking in the public spaces, compromised emergency exits, and increased likelihood of accidents.

These risks he said not only endanger the lives of patrons but also the staff and that of the general public.

He further noted: “We strongly urge all owners and operators of hospitality venues to strictly comply with the safety measures and occupancy limits set forth by the Lagos State Safety Commission. These regulations are in place to ensure the safety and well-being of everyone.”

Mojola said that the commission has commenced rigorous inspections to ensure compliance, adding that any establishment found to be in violation of these safety regulations will face immediate closure and further legal actions as deemed necessary.

He, however, appreciated the cooperation of all stakeholders in maintaining a safe and enjoyable environment in the state, adding, “Let us work together to keep Lagos safe and thriving.”

