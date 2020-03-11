Lagos promises level playing field as taxi/cab operators launch mobile app

Lagos government says it will ensure that all operators in the public transportation space enjoy same opportunity and feel equal sense of belonging in the state.

The assurance comes, as the Lagos State Yellow Taxi/Cab Drivers Association has launched a digital mobile app to enhance their operational efficiency.

The state commissioner for transportation, Frederic Oladeinde, speaking at the launch of the mobile app, Tuesday, however, warned the taxi/cab drivers to operate in line with the extant laws and regulations guiding public transportation in the state.

He believed that compliance with the state traffic laws would reduce gridlock, crashes and bring about safer and saner roads within the metropolis.

Represented by Oluseyi Whenu, the permanent secretary in the ministry of transportation, Oladeinde told the drivers to sustain the new initiative.

“The state government is not out to punish anyone. But as you have gone digital, I want you to know that it places more responsibility on you, you are expected to be civil with your customers and operate within the law.”

Pledging support and equal opportunity for all investors in the sector, the commissioner stated the commitment of the state to creating the enabling environment for all businesses.

“The administration will continue to implement g programmes and policies that will be of great benefit to public transport operators in the state while also creating the environment that will attract more investors into public transportation.”

The sector commander of the Federal Road Safety Corp (Lagos Command), Hyginus Omeje represented by Olaosebikan, advised the taxi drivers against misusing the opportunity.

President of the Lagos State Yellow Taxi/EkoCab Drivers Association, Taiwo Omolekan thanked the government for its support towards the realisation of the EkoCab App and its take off scheduled for March 17, 2020.

He said that the application has been designed to enable the ministry of transportation monitor commuting pattern which will aid the government in proffering solutions and effectively regulate both branded and unbranded cabs that are members of association.

Omolekan added that the launch would also enable the association to bridge the gap created by the motorcycle and tricycle restriction in certain parts of the state.