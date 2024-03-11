Lagos politics: Bode George, others who worked against PDP in 2023 no more our members-Jandor

The Lagos State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in the 2023 elections, Olajide Adediran popularly known as Jandor, has said that leaders of the party who supported another candidate during the last elections have ceased to be members of the party.

Adediran made this known when he hosted members of his campaign team to a ‘thank you’ ceremony and a state of the nation address in Ikeja.

The PDP governorship candidate, who declared himself the leader of the party in Lagos, said some leaders of the party who openly declared for another candidate both during the presidential and governorship elections are no longer members of the party.

He berated former deputy national chairman of the party, Olabode George and former chairman of the PDP in Lagos State, Deji Doherty for working against the party’s candidates in 2023 general election.

It would be recalled that Adediran came third in the governorship election won by the incumbent Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu.

He also lost the cases filed at the Tribunal, Appeal Court and the Supreme Court where he sought to be declared the winner of the election, alleging that the governor presented a fake secondary school result.

Speaking further, Adediran said the experience of the PDP and its candidates in the 2023 election was not different from the past when some party leaders betrayed the party by working against the candidates.

“Some leaders of the party worked for the candidate of Labour Party, Peter Obi in the presidential election”, said Adediran.

The governorship candidate reiterated that working against the party has been the stock in trade of those party leaders, recalling that in the 2019 election, the same group declared support for ADP against PDP and also worked for Labour Party in the 2017 local government election.

According to Jandor, “What happened has been their stock in trade. If you don’t want to be in PDP again, carry your bag and go.

“Those who have declared for labour, they should stay there. Those who have worked for APC, they should enjoy it. The owner of the party is at the centre and we are waiting for them to tell us how they want their party to be run at the state level.

“As of today I am number one in the party. I am saying this with due respect to other faithful leaders I met in PDP, I am now the number one by virtue of the constitution of our party except I choose to leave tomorrow”.

He however assured that he would remain in the party to continue to provide the leadership for every party member.

“I am ready to provide leadership for all of you. I still have the flag of our party in my hand and I am not dropping it,” he stated.

On the state of the nation, Adediran decried the hardship in the land and challenged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to be alive to his responsibility.

He said that the removal of the subsidy should not have been done immediately after the President assumed the leadership of the country, saying the President should have waited till he constituted his cabinet and prepared the mind of Nigerians to the implication of the subsidy removal.