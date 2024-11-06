The Lagos State Police Command on Wednesday stated that investigation is ongoing following the mauling of a security man to death by three dogs in Pinnock Estate, Ilasan, Lekki on Tuesday.

Benjamin Hundeyin, the state police spokesperson added that the command has arrested the owner of the dogs, Salisu Mustapha, and confiscated the dogs pending the outcome of discreet investigations that have since commenced.

A video of a man lieing down unconscious with dogs around him went viral on Tuesday on X.

A user of the social media platform had tweeted, claiming “a resident in Pinnock Estate reportedly didn’t lock his dogs inside his apartment properly, the dogs escaped and kiII the Estate Security”

“The Olanrewaju Ishola, the state commissioner of police assures residents of the estate and the entire people of Lagos State that the ongoing investigations will be brought to a conclusive end and justice will be served as appropriate,” Hundeyin added.

Meanwhile, operatives of the Rapid Response Squad last Friday arrested a chef and a security guard for allegedly stealing their boss’s property worth N5.5 million.

The suspects, Olusola Folorunso, 24, a chef, and Rafiu Mutairu, 47, a security guard, were arrested in the Badagry and Ishasi areas of Lagos, respectively.

The suspects, both working for the same employer at a popular estate in Ojodu, Ikeja, had sometime in September 2024 carted away and sold off the property while their boss was on a foreign trip.

The RRS disclosed that items stolen included five split air conditioners, a chest freezer, a pumping machine, a fridge and freezer, one inverter, and jewelry.

