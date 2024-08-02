Lagos police assure hunger protesters maximum security as protest hits day two

The Lagos State Police Command have assured protesters of the #EndBadGovernance in the state of maximum security.

The Assistant Commissioner of Police, Paul Okafor, gave this assurance while addressing the protesters in Ojota, on Friday.

He said, “The Commissioner of Police is on his way. But on behalf of him, I can assure you all of maximum security. We are here to protect you all. We would not allow any infiltration.”

Okafor also thank the protesters for being peaceful and law abiding as the protest hits day two of 10.

BusinessDay earlier reported that the protesters continued the #EndBadGovernance in Ojota with heavy security in presence.

Unlike yesterday where the crowd first converged in Ikeja, they all gathered in Ojota Underbridge this morning, calling for an end to bad governance.

