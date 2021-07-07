Lagos plants 7.6m trees in 10 years for balanced ecosystem

Over 7.6 million trees have been planted by the Lagos State government in the last ten years (2011-2020) just as it targets to plant some 50,000 more before the end of this year in furtherance of a balanced ecosystem that works for all.

And as part of efforts to drive in the message of tree planting and its importance in ensuring a healthy environment, the Lagos State Parks and Gardens Agency (LASPARK) has begun the distribution of seedlings to the public ahead of this year’s tree planting day on July 14. The theme for the 2021 tree planting event is “Restore and Recover.”

Adetoun Popoola, general manager, LASPARK, at a session with newsmen on Wednesday, said the government was not relenting in the tree planting exercise, as 4,000 had been planted between January and June this year while a total of 24,000 planted since 2019 when the current administration of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu came into office.

According to Adetoun, the state ceremonial tree planting day which began in 2008 and given a legal backing by the State House of Assembly in 2011 with LASPARK established as an agency to drive the process, offers the opportunity to create awareness on the need to protect the environment and enhance healthy living through planting of trees.

“Over the years, the Lagos State Tree Planting Day has grown to be one of the largest platforms for environmental public outreach in Lagos State and is celebrated annually by thousands of people, groups and organisations across various sectors of the state.

“Lagos, the most populous city in Africa is also one of the most vulnerable to sea level rise and flooding. We are not immune to global warming and the various other climatic challenges experienced around the world. Computation of the Climate Change Vulnerability Index identified Lagos as one of the top 10 global cities and the only city in Africa with a ‘high risk’ from climate change.

“The importance of trees to the environment can, therefore, not be overstated. Trees influence everything. As the biggest plants on the planet, they give us oxygen, store carbon, stabilise the soil and give life to the world’s wildlife. The Lagos State government recognises this as represented in the Health and Environment pillar of the T.H.E.M.E.S agenda as a blueprint towards improving citizens’ health and achieving and sustainable environment,” said Adetoun.

She noted that at the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, LASPARK planted “Trees for Life” in honour of health workers and frontline heroes, adding that the devastation that followed the pandemic and the current realities further encouraged the government to accelerate the global physical environment restoration efforts.

Adetoun informed that on July 14, trees would be planted simultaneously across Lagos by both private and public sector institutions across the 20 local government areas (LGAs) and 37 local council development areas (LCDAs) of the state.

“We have commenced sensitisation and mobilisation in preparation for the exercise. Tree seedlings are already being distributed to all the state LGAs and LCDAs for this purpose. To encourage more people to plant, we will also be giving out tree seedlings free of charge to interested participants, private organisations and volunteers – N.G.Os, C.D.As and C.D.Cs. until the end of July.

“We have also designed a competition for school children. We want children between the ages of 4 and 12 to create any art form depicting their interpretation of this year’s theme: “Restore and Recover.” Participants with the best entries will be rewarded with learning resources like electronic tablets, books and other educational materials,” she said.