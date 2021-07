In a bid to expand its market and serve clients better, Oxford Pax Group, a member of Oxford International Group officially opened its business office to the public at Abesan Estate in Alimosho, a suburb of Lagos State. The grand opening took place recently with top executives and associates of the group in attendance. In…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login