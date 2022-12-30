Lagos picks CCECC to build 4th Mainland Bridge

The Lagos State government, on Friday, announced CCECC-CRCCIG Consortium the preferred bidder for its long proposed Fourth Mainland Bridge.

The bridge is proposed to link the mainland and island parts of the state, in addition to existing such infrastructure, which include Eko, Carter and Third Main Bridges.

At a news conference at Alausa, Ikeja, on Friday, the special adviser to the state governor on Public-Private Partnerships (PPP), Ope George, said CCECC-CRCCIG Consortium won the preferred bidder and would undertake the proposed construction of the Fourth Mainland Bridge.

He said Mota-Engil (Nigeria and Africa) and CCCC & CRBC Consortium are the reserved bidder for the proposed Fourth Mainland Bridge.