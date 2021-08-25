Lagos PDP chairman dies from Covid-19 complications

Adegbola Dominic, the Lagos State chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has died from complications of Covid-19.

This was contained in a statement issued Wednesday, by the state publicity secretary, Gani Taofeek.

Gani said Dominic was an exceptional politician who had deployed his resources to serve humanity and stood for the development of Lagos.

Gani further described his death as sad, stressing that he was dogged about the emancipation of the oppressed, and less privileged.

According to the statement, “The Lagos State PDP chairman, Dr Adegbola Dominic has just died of Covid 19 related ailments. The late senior medical practitioner has been an exceptional politician who had deployed much of his hard-earned money into philanthropism.

He was the medical director of Santa Maria Hospital. Dominic was a grassroots politician from the days of the Action Group. He had held many political positions, notable amongst them being state SDP officer; state chairman of PAC; national chairman of APN founded by late Jakande; state chairman of Lagos PDP.”

“He was the Jakande group candidate for the Lagos West senatorial primary of the SDP, a contest between him and Bola Tinubu.

“He will be forever remembered in Lagos Politics. We condole with his family. All PDP flags in the state shall fly at half-mast. All PDP meetings at this time are to be prayers for him. Burial arrangements shall be as presented by the family”.