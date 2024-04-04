Lagos, others in darkness again due to technical glitches

Due to technical issues, some communities in Lagos, Abuja, and Nasarawa have been thrown into darkness.

Significant load limits across many of its transmission load centers were the cause of the service outage, according to the Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company (IKEDC) on Tuesday.

The transmission stations that are impacted, according to IKEDC, are Oworo, Maryland, Itire, Isolo, Ogba, Alausa, Ejigbo, Alimosho, and others.

The DisCo said, “The current service disruption you are encountering is a result of significant load restrictions across many of our transmission load centres, particularly impacting: Oworo TS, Maryland TS, Itire TS, Isolo TS, Ogba TS, Alausa TS, Ejigbo TS, Alimosho TS, Ilupeju TS, Ayobo TS”.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused. We are actively collaborating with relevant stakeholders to restore normal operations,” IKEDC said.

Similarly, the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) told its customers in Nasarawa that they were in darkness after windstorms brought down transmission lines.

AEDC said, “This is to notify residents in Nasarawa State: Uke, Gidan Zakara, Gora, Auta-Baleifi, Tukur Farm, CS Farm, Masaka, Keffi GRA, Luvu, Dunamis Community 1&2, Dadin Kowa, Keffi and its environs that the power outage currently being experienced is due to damage to the lines serving these areas, caused by strong winds”.