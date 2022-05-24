Lagos’ off-grid electrification gets British financial support

The off-grid electrification strategy and action plan of the Lagos State government has received support from the British-funded Africa Clean Energy Technical Assistance Facility (ACE-TAF).

The programme, implemented by Tetra Tech International Development and funded by the United Kingdom’s Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), aims to improve off-grid energy access in Lagos State.

Olalere Odusote, the state commissioner for energy and mineral resources, speaking during the formal handover ceremony on Monday, at Alausa, Ikeja, said his ministry was working to improve energy access in Lagos.

He recalled that in 2021, the government developed the Lagos State electricity policy to articulate its vision for creating a viable sub-national electricity sector that caters fully to the needs of its citizens while also enabling significant socio-economic growth.

Odusote explained that with the emergence of the off-grid solar sector as an important component in achieving access to energy – for all – in the state, the ministry has developed the Lagos State Off-Grid Electrification Strategy and Plan with the support of ACE-TAF to ensure the implementation of the state electricity policy on off-grid electrification.

Meanwhile, Chibuikem Agbaegbu, the ACE-TAF Nigeria country manager, expressed delight to see the successful collaboration with the Lagos government in improving energy access to the residents.

He added that in 2021, ACE-TAF had committed to supporting the state government in improving the enabling environment for off-grid solar and has done so through its support in the development of the electricity policy and the off-grid electrification strategy and action plan.

Agbaegbu averred that the electrification plan further underscores the state government’s commitment to clean off-grid electrification, thereby enabling private sector investment in its off-grid electricity market.