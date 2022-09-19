Lagos NMA visits commissioner for health

The newly elected executive of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Lagos State zone, led by the chairman, Benjamin Olowojebutu, over the weekend paid a courtesy visit to the Commissioner for Health, Akin Abayomi.

The Lagos NMA Exco were joined by the second vice president NMA National, Adetunji Adenekan; Past NMA Lagos chairman Temitope Ojo and S.K Adebayo, Dapo Adegbaju MDCAN chairman Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital Yaba,

Others are Samuel Okerinde ARD President LUTH, Jimmy Arigbabuwo, President Medical Women’s Association of Nigeria, Lagos Branch, Ibironke Sodeinde and chairman, Association, of Nigerian Private Medical Practitioners (ANPMP), Makinde Akinlemibola and Saied Ahmad Chairman Medical Guild were received by Abayomi, Permanent Secretary, Health Service Commission, Muyiwa Eniayewun and Director Medical Administration, Training and Programmes, Funmilayo Shokunbi.

In his remarks, Chairman Lagos NMA, Benjamin Olowojebutu stated that the visit was to introduce the new executive of Lagos NMA and present the three-point agenda of the Exco to the Commissioner.

He explained that the tripodal agenda for the new Exco will focus on the following themes: Lagos Doctor, Lagos healthcare and Lagosian.

Olowojebutu assured the Commissioner of the support and commitment of Lagos NMA to the provision of qualitative and efficient health service delivery to the Lagos populace.

Responding, Akin Abayomi congratulated the new exco, assuring the executives of cordial relationship that will result in a win-win situation for government and the association.

He urged the executives to join hands with the government in the task of achieving universal health coverage and maintaining the security and economic livelihood of citizens.

“The solidarity we have amongst ourselves and the respective Medical Allied Professionals, significant stakeholders and custodians of the policies and components of the medical fraternity should work together in promoting adequate healthcare for Lagosians and its environs”.

The high point of the event was the presentation of the Exco three-point agenda and a hyper realistic portrait-painting of the Commissioner by Olowojebutu.