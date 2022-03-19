Lagos NBA Law Week kicks off today with innovative programmes

The Lagos State branch of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), is set to hold its annual Law Week programme beginning from March 18 – 25, 2022 as part of its effort to celebrate the body of bar and bench and its contributions to national development.

The NBA Lagos State Branch at a press conference held on March 18, 2022 at Civic Center, Victoria Island, Lagos, reeled out programmes of activities lined up to spice up the week.

The week began with a Jumat Service for the Muslim faithful members of the NBA, Lagos branch, while the Christian faithful lawyers will on Sunday, March 20th, have a Thanksgiving Service at Good News Baptist Church, Surulere, Lagos, to pray to God for the good of the nation.

Members of the bar will take a walk from Awolowo Road, Ikoyi through Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos.

There will be several sections beginning from Monday till Friday with a grand finale to round up the week. Registration and network begin on Monday from 8:am – 9:am. Recognition of the special guests will follow, while opening remarks will be delivered by the chairman, Law Week Planning Committee.

There will be goodwill messages from the governor of Lagos State, Babatunde Sanwo-Olu, speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. Modashiru Obasa, and the National President of the NBA.

Plenary Sessions will feature Barrister Olisa Agbakoba, (SAN), Ayo One (SAN), Chief Judge of Lagos State, and Bismarck Rewane, CEO of Financial Derivatives. They are to speak on the Role of the Private Sector in National Development.

Themed: “Democracy/Legal Orders”, the choice of the theme is based on the current issues affecting the nation.

Barrister Wale Adesokan, chairman, Law Week Planning Committee, stressed that the theme will mirror the current political events in the country bordering on insecurity and social vices.

Adesokan hinted that the programme will also discuss local government autonomy, judicial autonomy, fiscal federation as well as the coming 2023 general elections.

The legal profession will discuss the issues because of the fundamentals in the nation’s polity.

Speaking at the conference, Barrister Ikechukwu Uwanna, the Lagos State NBA chairman, said, this year’s law week programme will add innovation by integrating a career fair.

Uwanna explained that the essence of the fair is to induct young lawyers and give them orientation, ethics, and rules of the legal profession among others. He added that the week will enable the young lawyers to understand that the legal profession is a noble business.

The Lagos NBA chairman stressed that the law week presents an opportunity for law firms to look and hire the young lawyers for employment as a way of solving the unemployment problem in the country.

He also said there will be a charity dimension and health talk to the week’s event.

For Ikechukwu, the theme of the programme came at a time when the nation is faced with political and economic problems and the need for lawyers to chart a new course for the nation to attain new heights.