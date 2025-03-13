MTN Nigeria and the Lagos State Government on Thursday unveiled the groundbreaking ‘My Lagos App’ which redefines urban life experience in Africa’s most dynamic metropolis.

This cutting-edge digital platform was designed to revolutionise how Lagosians connect with their city, offering a seamless experience for residents, businesses, and visitors alike.

Speaking on the app, Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu who was represented by Femi Hamzat, Deputy Governor of Lagos State described the app as a comprehensive digital solution that provides seamless access to essential city services, including real-time traffic updates, personalised navigation, emergency services, utility payment services, business listings, and tourism information.

According to him, the app serve as an important link between the government and the state residents, promoting transparency and accountability.

He said, “Technology has evolved from being a luxury to being a necessity.

“In our fast-paced world, effectively utilising technology can significantly enhance governance, improve service delivery, simplify and enrich the lives of every resident in this vibrant state. With the launch of the MyLagos App, Lagos State is poised to remain at the forefront of digital transformation, not just in Nigeria but across Africa.”

He urged Lagos residents to utilize the app, stating that it will help in shaping a smarter future for the city.

Karl Tiriola, CEO, MTN Nigeria, explained that the app is a one-stop platform for information, services, entertainment, and hospitality, highlighting its role in facilitating e-governance and providing essential services to both residents and visitors.

He said, My Lagos App offers access to various services, including restaurant and accommodation reservations, transport options—both land and water—library access, and e-governance solutions. It is designed to simplify life for Lagosians while promoting efficiency and productivity.”

Tiriola said innovations like My Lagos App will enable economic growth by increasing productivity and improving societal well-being.

The CEO added that Lagos as a hyper-city with over 20 million residents, has the potential to become Africa’s most important city.

“Beyond utility, the ‘My Lagos App’ is a digital ecosystem designed to enhance the pulse of Lagos. Imagine real-time traffic updates guiding you through the city’s bustling arteries, a curated directory of local businesses at your fingertips, and a cultural calendar that ensures you never miss a beat of Lagos’ vibrant social scene”.

Olawasegu Osiyemi, commissioner for transportation, Lagos State said the app will provide a lot of data which will help in real-time information, feedback and navigating traffic route.

“The app will provide data that will enable us get feedbacks as government and dictate emergency, knowing who to call, when the respond and where to,” he said

“This isn’t just about making life easier. It’s about empowering Lagosians with the tools to navigate our beloved city efficiently and safely. So they can take control of their experience. ‘My Lagos App’ reflects our commitment to building a smarter, more connected Lagos,” Osiyemi added.

The official launch event was a significant gathering of industry leaders, bringing together key decision-makers from entertainment, hospitality, mobility, business, tech, and government.

A high-level fireside chat which feature the Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Philip Wahab; Creative Director of Woof Studios, Adetutu Laditan, Chief Digital Officer of MTN Nigeria, A’isha Mumuni; Chief Information Officer of MTN Nigeria, Shoyinka Shodunke as well as the Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation offered a glimpse into how creativity and technology would shape the city of Lagos. Renowned TV host and creative entrepreneur Emem Ime-Okwoche moderated the conversation.

The event was hosted by popular comedian and MC, Forever. The Executive Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, represented by Femi Hamzat, Deputy Governor of Lagos State, was the special guest of honour. Karl Toriola, Chief Executive Officer of MTN Nigeria, who delivered the keynote address, was excited about how the ‘My Lagos App’ would bring about marked improvement in the quality of life of Lagosians.

Here are the app’s key features include:

Real-Time Transportation Updates: Navigate Lagos easily, using real-time traffic information, public transport schedules, and alternative routes.

Local Business Directory: Discover and enjoy local businesses, restaurants, and services with a user-friendly interface.

Event Listings: Stay informed about the most desirable vibrant, cultural, social, and entertainment events in Lagos.

Emergency Services Access: Quickly connect to emergency services and receive critical alerts during emergencies.

Personalized Notifications: Receive tailored updates based on your preferences and location.

According to Shoyinka Shodunke, MTN Nigeria’s Chief Information Officer, “My Lagos App’ embodies MTN’s commitment to leveraging technology for social good, aligning with Lagos State’s vision of a brilliant city.” This collaborative effort will transform urban living in Lagos, offering a glimpse into the future of connected cities in Africa and beyond,” he noted.

Iheanyi Nwachukwu Iheanyi Nwachukwu, is a creative content writer with over 18 years journalism experience writing on banking, finance and capital markets. The multiple awards winning journalist is Assistant Editor, BusinessDay. Iheanyi holds BSc Degree in Economics from Imo State University; Master of Science (MSc) Degree in Management from University of Lagos. Iheanyi has attended several work-related trainings including (i) Advanced Writing and Reporting Skills (Pan African University, Lagos); (ii) News Agency Journalism (Indian Institute of Mass Communication {IIMC}, New Delhi, India); and (iii) Capital Markets Development and Regulations (International Law Institute {ILI} of Georgetown University, Washington DC, USA).

Share