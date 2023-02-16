Lagos Leisure Mall catches fire

Leisure mall, Adeniran Ogunsanya, Surulere, Lagos is on fire.

According to reports, the fire started in the late afternoon, Thursday. As of the time of publishing, the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Eyewitnesses are reporting that the Lagos State Fire Services and the Federal Fire Service agencies are on ground to battle the inferno.

Viral videos of the burning mall are making rounds online. There have been no reports of casualties.