Lagos in pursuit of sustainable environmental policies to mitigate climate change effects

In an era marked by escalating climate threats, the deep-seated colonial legacies intertwined with modern environmental challenges draw urgent attention.

Lagos, Nigeria’s economic capital and Africa’s most populous city molded by its colonial past stands as a distressing example where historical injustices amplify current climate adversities.

Currently, Lagos confronts a barrage of environmental hazards like rising sea levels, relentless flooding, and intensified urban heat island effects — each magnified by persistent neocolonial influences that echo through its governance and infrastructure.

Flooding, sea level rise, storm surge, high temperature and high rainfall intensity constitute the notable hazards and high vulnerability levels which are shaped by Lagos’ high population density, large poor population, low-lying topography and coastal location.

Furthermore, urban coastal megacities like Lagos face flooding challenges that may be exacerbated by climate change in the future. However, in combating the challenges of climate change in Lagos, the Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration in the year 2020, unveiled a five-year Climate Action Plan (CAP) 2020-2025 with the ultimate goal geared toward achieving a zero-carbon Lagos, with the expectation of transforming the state into emission-neutral city by 2050.

Similarly, in commemorating the 2024 World Environment Day, the Lagos State government reaffirmed its commitment to implementing sustainable environmental policies aimed at mitigating climate change effects, promoting a circular economy and ensuring environmental protection against drought and desertification.

In achieving this, Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA), in a statement, promised to scale up its advocacy campaigns in schools and colleges to carry youth along in the implementation of the reform policies geared towards combating climate change and greenhouse effect for sustainable environmental growth.

Tunde Ajayi, general manager, LASEPA, disclosed that the state would partner with Dangote Industries and the Nigerian Breweries to sponsor an essay competition among undergraduate students across all tertiary institutions in the state as a way of involving youths in the task of environmental preservation, as part of its school advocacy programmes for the World Environment Day celebration for 2024.

According to him, the essay competition aimed at raising the consciousness of youths across the state on environmental preservation, desertification and other climate change mitigation efforts towards achieving a sustainable environment for healthy living.

The theme of 2024 World Environment Day is: ‘Land restoration, desertification and drought resilience, with the slogan, Our Land, Our Future. We are #GenerationRestoration.’ The theme underscores the investigation into the effects of climate change on Lagos, highlighting how the relics of colonialism are not just remnants of history but active agents in contemporary ecological crises.

At the Rhetorical Society of America 2024 Conference held in Denver, Colorado, Olarotimi Ogungbemi, a researcher in the field of environmental justice rhetoric and climate politics, from the University of Texas, San Antonio, unveiled a seminal research titled ‘Community Climate Tropes & Neocolonial Resistance from Lagos, Nigeria.’

Ogungbemi’s presentation at the conference not only shared pivotal research findings but also ignited a discussion on the methodologies and frameworks employed in studying environmental justice. His integration of academic analysis with committed community engagement sets a new benchmark for research in the fields of technical communication and rhetoric.

According to him, the innovative approach encourages further exploration of how other postcolonial urban centres globally navigate their unique environmental challenges, fostering a reevaluation of traditional research paradigms in light of colonial legacies and their lasting impacts on contemporary urban environments.

His presentation served as a vital probe into how colonial histories intricately shape environmental policies and community reactions in Lagos — Africa’s bustling metropolis and economic powerhouse.

“I started my investigation in 2019 and it’s ongoing. Lagos has become my field of investigation as a researcher. I’m investigating climate change, and discourses of climate politics in Lagos. My research also explores both historical and contemporary narratives regarding environmental degradation in the city.”

According to Ogungbemi, the study charts the intersections of environmental justice, rhetoric, and neocolonialism, offering a comprehensive perspective on the challenges of climate adaptation in a postcolonial setting. “This research broadens our understanding of environmental dynamics in Lagos and equally exemplifies the broader implications of historical legacies on modern urban resilience strategies,” he stated.

Advocating for a shift towards community-based research methodologies, Ogungbemi emphasizes the necessity of involving local populations directly in the research process. He stated that this participatory approach ensures that the research is conducted with the community rather than merely about them, fostering a model of mutual benefit and cooperation.

He stated further that by incorporating local knowledge and narratives, the methodologies enable the development of environmental strategies that are both culturally pertinent and effective. According to him, the emphasis on local engagement is crucial for crafting sustainable solutions that resonate with community needs and perspectives, thereby enhancing the overall impact and relevance of environmental policies.

Ogungbemi disclosed that central to his analysis is a rigorous examination of the rhetorical strategies used in local discourses about climate change. According to him, the study illuminates how specific tropes and metaphors encapsulate the community’s experiences and resistance against external environmental mandates.

He stated further that a notable aspect of his analysis is the integration of indigenous water deities in strategies to combat climate impacts, highlighting a fascinating blend of traditional practices with contemporary environmental management. “This approach enriches our understanding of cultural resilience and showcases the potential of heritage to inform and strengthen modern-day environmental policies.”

According to Ogungbemi, an essential component of the research is the strategic use of digital media to amplify the voices of local communities against neocolonial environmental practices. He stated that through platforms like social media, blogs, and online forums, communities in Lagos can broadcast their experiences and forms of resistance to a global audience.

“This digital engagement is crucial for garnering international support and highlighting the unique environmental challenges faced by Lagos, thus placing local struggles within a global context for broader recognition and action,” he stated.

Speaking further on the findings, Ogungbemi stated that insights from the research hold profound implications for policymakers and environmental planners. According to him, findings suggest that effective climate adaptation strategies must account for the historical and cultural contexts of the communities they aim to serve.

Strategies developed without this consideration are likely to fail, as they do not align with the community’s established values, knowledge systems, and historical experiences. “This call for culturally informed policy-making is essential for the success of environmental initiatives in postcolonial urban settings.”

Furthermore, Ogungbemi disclosed that the study critically engages with the global environmental discourse, urging a reevaluation of the power dynamics that often underpin policy decisions.

By bringing attention to the neocolonial foundations of certain environmental initiatives, he advocates for a more equitable approach that truly considers the priorities and needs of postcolonial societies. “This perspective is vital for developing fair and effective environmental policies that respect the sovereignty and specific circumstances of postcolonial communities.”

In conclusion, Ogungbemi’s research provides a crucial lens through which to view the persistent influence of colonialism on current environmental issues. His work acts as a clarion call to scholars, policymakers, and community leaders worldwide to forge new paths in environmental justice that are grounded in respect, recognition, and rights for all.

Ogungbemi stated further that by deepening the collective understanding of the complex interactions in climate justice, the world can better prepare to meet the global challenge of climate change with solutions that are effective, just, and equitable.