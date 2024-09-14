Lagos hikes boarding fee from N35,000 to N100,000

Boarding fee for public secondary schools in Lagos have been increased by the state government.

According a letter titled “Review of boarding fees in all public secondary schools in Lagos state for 2024/2025 session” written by Director of Basic Education Services at the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education, Olufemi Asaolu, to principals of all public boarding schools in the state on Friday, the fee was increased from N35,000 to N100,000 per term, as approved by Education Commissioner in the state.

This amounts to 185.71 per cent increase.