Lagos guber: Intimidation, harassment by thugs will be resisted, LP’s Rhodes-Vivour vows

Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, governorship candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in Lagos State has vowed that political thugs threatening to attack supporters of the party in the coming poll would be resisted.

Rhodes-Vivour stated this on Channels Television on Thursday, revealing that he is currently working on how to ensure that voters who would be casting their ballots on March 18 are secured.

The LP candidate alleged that the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration had empowered more thugs and touts across the state.

According to him, “My focus now is on security and ensuring that people come out to vote and they are not intimidated or harassed because any form of intimidation or harassment will be met with resistance. It’s just that simple.

“This government has run unaccountably for over two decades. They’ve empowered agberos, touts and thugs with so much violence. And they have not been brought to book.”