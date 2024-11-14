Lagos gives reasons for revoking allotted but unoccupied houses in estates

All is now set for the commencement of the Federal government Social Housing scheme targeted at creating 1.8m jobs, with the construction of 300,000 houses.

The Lagos State government has given reasons for revoking houses already allocated to buyers but have remained unoccupied in the last two years, saying that such houses are constituting nuisance in estates.

The government explained further that such houses lead to unkept premises, record shortfall in maintenance schedule and other negative consequences, adding that the action followed a directive by Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the state governor.

Moruf Akinderu-Fatai, the Commissioner for Housing, gave these explanations during a visit to enforce the governors directive at one of the state government housing estate in Sangotedo in the Lekki area of the state.

The commissioner said the governors directive was based on empirical evidence that most allottees kept the housing units under lock while the state continues to feel the pressure from prospective subscribers who need them.

The commissioner inspected some of the sealed blocks and flats and stated that the exercise was done irrespective of whether the allottee made full payment or applied under the Rent-To-Own scheme.

“Lagos State government housing units are meant for those who actually need them and not speculators,” the commissioner said, noting that the various initiatives by the state government to increase housing stock in the state will not be sacrificed for the interest of the privileged few.

According to him, “applying for a Rent- To-Own scheme presupposes that the allottee is in desperate need of accommodation,” wondering why such allotted flats should be left unoccupied for two years.

He warned that the state government will not allow its investment and state-of-the-art housing infrastructure to rot away while genuine home seekers lament, assuring however, that that “the ministry will refund such allottees and reallocate the housing units to other home seekers who are ready to put the houses to use immediately.”

The commissioner reminded owners of those unoccupied houses of the rule in the letter of allocation given to them which says that ‘’allocated housing estate flats should be occupied three months after allocation and keys released to beneficiaries.’’

This is because the estates have shared facilities that should be maintained with the contribution of all allottees.

In the last five years, the Sanwo-Olu administration has commissioned 21 housing estates through direct intervention and public private partnerships. The housing estates, spread across the state, are provided with infrastructure facilities for decent living.

Chuka Uroko SENIOR ANALYST - REAL ESTATE

