Lagos gives motorists travel advice as APC holds campaign rally Tuesday

The Lagos State Ministry of Transportation has given motorists travel advice and directory for movement in the city as the All Progressives Congress (APC) holds its presidential mega campaign rally in the state on Tuesday, February 21, 2023. The rally is to hold at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere.

A statement from the ministry at the weekend, signed by Bolaji Oreagba, General Manager, Lagos State Traffic Management Authority ((LASTMA), says there will be a procession of APC Presidential Candidate, Party Stalwarts, Party Faithful and Supporters on that day.

This procession, according to Oreagba, will start from the local airport to the stadium through Mobolaji Bank Anthony Way, Maryland, Ikorodu Road, spanning Idi-Iroko, Anthony, Obanikoro, Onipanu, and Fadeyi, to Jibowu, Empire, Moshalashi, Ojuelegba, and Barracks to the stadium.

Motorists are, therefore, advised to make use of alternative routes during the procession. Motorists moving from the local airport to Maryland are advised to use Kodesoh, Obafemi Awolowo Way, Kudirat Abiola Way (Old Oregun Road), Ojota, Maryland and connect their destination.

Those going from local airport to Ketu and Mile 12, are advised to use Kodesoh, Obafemi Awolowo Way, Secretariat Road to Mobolaji Johnson Avenue (7-Up), Ojota Interchange, Ketu and connect their destination.

Oreagba notes that while the procession holds on the Main Carriage Way on Ikorodu Road, the Service Lane will be available for use by motorists without any hassle, adding that in order to reduce inconvenience and travel time before and during the procession/rally, motorists can make use of other routes.

He advised that motorists on their way from Ikorodu to Lagos /Lagos-Ibadan Expressway to Lagos/Oshodi, can use Old Toll Gate, Alapere, Ogudu, Iyana Oworo, Third Mainland Bridge and connect their destination while those on Apapa-Oshodi Expressway to Lagos Island can use Oshodi Bridge, Anthony Bridge, Gbagada, Iyana Oworo, and Third Mainland Bridge to connect their destination.

Motorists that will be on their way from Ojuelegba to Surulere can use Lawanson—Itire Road, Ogunlana Drive, Akerele, and Shitta Roundabout. They can also use Adeniran Ogunsaya, Bode Thomas; Masha, Adelabu, Census, Babs Animashaun, Bode Thomas or Doyin to Eric Moore, Abebe Village to Nigerian Breweries, and Costain to connect their destination

Those that will be moving from Costain to Surulere will use Costain to Iponri to Iponri Estate to Bode Thomas and, from there, connect their destination. Alternatively, they can use Costain to Abebe Village, Eric Moore, Doyin, Bode Thomas or Babs Animashaun to Census to Adelabu to Masha and connect their destination

“In order to reduce inconvenience, travel time, and ensure safety and security of all road users, adequate security and law enforcement personnel will be deployed along the entire dedicated routes to the stadium and alternative roads,” Oreagba assured.

He appealed for support and cooperation from all road users, apologizing for any inconvenience the procession and the road diversion might cause motorists and sundry commuters.