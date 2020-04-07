Lagos fumigates Alausa secretariat in fight against Coronavirus

Lagos State government has begun a comprehensive fumigation of the state secretariat at Alausa, Ikeja, as part of measures to contain the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Before now, specially trained personnel from the state Ministry of Environment and Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) had been fumigating some public places within the metropolis, including the railings of the Lekki-Ikoyi link bridge and Admiralty Tollgate on the Eti-Osa-Lekki Expressway.

On Tuesday, officials from the Ministry of Local Government and Community Affairs were seen directing fumigation workers, as they undertook the exercise in and around offices at the secretariat, Alausa.

Some of the offices fumigated include the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Cooperatives, Ministry of Transportation, Ministry of Home Affairs, the Baguda Kalto Press Centre, among others.

An official told BusinessDay that the exercise would be extended to cover the entire state secretariat before the resumption of workers from the current lockdown.

According to the official, there are also plans to ensure that all the 20 local government areas in the state and 37 local council development areas (LCDAs) are fully covered in what is meant to curb the highly infectious disease.

Lagos currently has the highest number of the killer Covid-19, accounting for 120 out of the total 238 confirmed cases in Nigeria.

Joshua Bassey