Lagos flags off 5-day awareness campaign for Ehingbeti Summit

The Lagos State government has flagged off a five-day activation exercise to herald the Ehingbeti Lagos Economic Summit scheduled to hold on October 11 and 12 in Lagos.

The summit is expected to unveil a new economic agenda (2022 to 2052) plan for Lagos State.

The flag-off ceremony which took place simultaneously in Yaba and Obalende areas of Lagos State was aimed at creating awareness for the summit as many Lagosians are hopeful that the conference would incubate innovative ideas and policies that will change the economic narrative of Lagos whilst achieving the target of being a 21st century State.

Indeed, the summit which has been the backbone for the incubation of ideas that have transformed Lagos State over the past three decades has become a testament to the shared vision of accelerating economic growth and social development for a better and greater Lagos.

Starting in the year 2000 from the collaboration between the private sector and state government, Ehingbeti has come up with 222 resolutions and implemented 210 out of the 222 resolutions representing a success rate of 95 percent.

Some of the resolutions from the past summit include the ‘Ikoyi Link Bridge, the BRT project, the rail Projects (Blue Lines and Red Lines) and the Imota Rice Mills which will begin production in the fourth quarter of this year, with an estimated production capacity of 2.8 million 50kg bags of rice annually.

Sam Egube, Co-Chairman, Ehingbeti Lagos Economic Summit and Commissioner of Economic Planning and Budget, Lagos State, at a pre-summit stakeholders engagement in Lagos, stated that the move is hinged on the evolving changes across the globe, stressing that a long-term plan that is practical, current and that would help deliver the State’s vision of being a global financial hub that is safe, secured and productive.

“This meeting again to announce that Ehingbeti is here again and coming again and to celebrate that plan and give an account of what Ehingbeti and Lagos have achieved with all the resolutions that we have,” he said.

The plan is methodically developed from the insights, perspectives and contributions garnered from the several state-wide round-the-clock engagements with Lagosians.

He said beyond being our guide to actualising the aspiration of transforming Lagos into Africa’s Model Mega City, a global, economic and financial hub that is safe, secure, functional and productive; the unity of purpose revealed in the course of consolidating the 30-year Development Plan has proven that Lagosians are pragmatic and far-sighted people.

LSDP 2052 (The 30-year Development) was created by Lagosians for Lagosians. From transportation, healthcare, education to arts, Tourism, power generation, everything that will make our lives better and easier is captured in the Plan. For the next 30 years, Lagos is on steady socio-economic growth because the path is clear, and the ideas are implementable.

“Lagosians, our state is set to become Africa’s model city. Let’s walk the path we created together committedly.

During the event, Lagosians were given T-shirts and took pictures with banners displaying ‘I will do my part to make Lagos great’, ‘I believe in Lagos’, ‘A prosperous Lagos is a prosperous me’, ‘I am Lagos’ and many more,” he said.