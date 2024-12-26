Lagos, Enugu becomes CWEIC’a newest strategic partners

Lagos and Enugu states have become strategic partners of the Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council (CWEIC).

This was disclosed by Rosie Glazebrook, the CEO of CWEIC in Lagos recently.

Glazebrook told journalists that she met with the Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and some of his commissioners, for a strategic partnership signing ceremony for the Lagos State government to officially join CWEIC as a strategic partner.

She said: “This will provide an excellent platform for businesses in Lagos State and beyond to interact across the Commonwealth and provide a whole series of activities in 2025 and beyond, for the government of Lagos State to showcase the best of what it can do for inward investments and driving trade across the Commonwealth.

“The second part was my visit to Enugu State to meet Peter Mbah, the governor of Enugu and some of his cabinet members, where we also had a strategic partnership signing ceremony for the Enugu State government to officially join CWEIC as a strategic partner.”

She also used her current visit to Nigeria to co-chair the Nigerian Advisory Council with Olasupo Shasore, Partner, Africa Law Practice NG & Co, adding that CWEIC has 25 strategic partners based in Nigeria.

