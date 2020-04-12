Lagos discharges five more coronavirus patients

Lagos State government on Sunday discharged five more coronavirus patients from the Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba.

The state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, announced the latest discharge via his twitter handle on Sunday, saying it coincided with the joy of the Easter celebrations.

“Dear Lagosians, as we commemorate the sacrifice of love this Easter, I bring to you more awesome news from our isolation facilities. Today, 5 more patients; 4 females, and 1 male have been discharged to reunite with their families and the society.

With the newly discharged patients, we now have a total of 55 people that have been successfully managed for COVID19 at our isolation facilities and discharged to the community

This news, especially on this important day gives me joy and I am sure it does the same to you too.”

Sanwo-Olu said while the state looks forward to more great news from the effort to contain COVID19, it was pertinent for the citizens to continue to do the right thing.

“Stay at home, practice social distancing, observe the highest possible personal hygiene and report suspicious cases to the appropriate persons,” he said