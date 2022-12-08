Lagos cuts tuition fee by 65% for students of LASUSTECH, LASUED

The Lagos State government has offered a 65 percent tuition fee cut for the pioneer students of its newly established universities, the Lagos State University of Science and Technology (LASUSTECH) and Lagos State University of Education (LASUED).

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the executive governor of Lagos State made this known through Tokunbo Wahab, the governor’s special adviser on education in a statement he issued on Wednesday, December 7, 2022.

The governor in the statement assured that his administration would continue to support the two universities and work towards making them one of the best in the country.

Kayoed Sutton, the head of the public affairs unit at the Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM), Lagos State in a chat with BusinessDay explained that the gesture is basically for the pioneer students of newly established universities in the state; hence, students of the Lagos State University (LASU) are not covered in this largesse of the governor.

However, a student who would not want his identity disclosed informed BusinessDay that in LASUSTECH, just like the other institution, students were asked to pay a tuition fee of N195,000 by the management of the two institutions before the timely intervention by the state government.

Please remember that Sanwo-Olu had on Wednesday, February 2, 2022 signed the bills for the establishment of two additional universities in the State, Lagos State University of Education (LASUED) and Lagos State University of Science and Technology.

He assented to the bills transmitting Lagos State Polytechnic in Ikorodu, Isolo, and Surulere campuses to the University of Science and Technology and Adeniran Ogunsanya Colleges of Education, Ijanikin and Michael Otedola College of Primary Education in Epe to Lagos State University of Education.