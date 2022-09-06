Lagos completes screening exercise for the Lateef Jakande Leadership Academy

The Lagos State Government has completed the second and final screening exercise for the Lateef Jakande Leadership Academy – the state Government’s leadership and mentorship program to develop leaders for public service and governance in Africa.

The assessment was held on Saturday, 27th August at the Public Service Staff Development Center, Magodo with a series of assessments for all candidates.

The one-day screening assessment was made to evaluate leadership potential through group exercises and team-building exercises, interviewing and presentation skills, interactive sessions with the assessors, and candidate discussion.

The initiative is in line with the Lagos State goal to contribute towards the development of tomorrow’s leaders today for public service and Governance in Africa.

The academy was announced on Workers Day earlier in the year and was established to equip youth with the requisite skills to influence public service and instill the ethics and values of purposeful leadership through direct mentoring and on-the-job training.

Ajibola Ponnle, Commissioner for Establishments, Training and Pensions, Lagos State, said the screening which was intensive and extensive will help to identify the best candidates.

She further stated that the initiative will help the youths to learn the art of leadership through qualities and values bequeathed by the late Lateef Jakande.

“It is a great idea of the Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu to prepare young people for future public leadership roles, knowing the importance of leadership in the affairs of humans. Remember, Lateef Jakande is a great public servant and leader in the history of Lagos, his legacies are indelible even generations to come will hear about him. So, the Lagos State government wants to sustain that virtue of selfless service to humanity as exemplified by the late Jakande”.

“ The Governor insisted on a very thorough and rigorous assessment process to ensure only the best candidates are identified and admitted into the highly intensive fellowship program, knowing the importance of leadership to society” Ponnle added.