Lagos commuters stranded on commercial bus drivers strike

The Joint Drivers Welfare Association of Nigeria (JDWAN), representing commercial drivers in Lagos State, started its warning strike on Monday, leaving commuters stranded.

The strike is expected to last for seven days, from Monday, October 31, 2022, to Sunday, November 6, 2022, the group revealed in a statement.

“We kick against paying motor park thugs at every bus stop. All illegal money at garages and parks must stop,” Akintade Abiodun, the National Leader of JDWAN said in the statement.

Commuters are already feeling the heat.

“When I got to the bus station at Abule Ado this morning by 7:45 am, there was no bus available, fortunately for me, I was able to get a bus that charged N300 to Mile 2 from Abule Ado,” commuter Chinedu Eze, said. “When I got to Mile 2, I noticed that all the tax collectors were still anticipating these buses that went on strike. However, I had to book a public taxi to take me to work.”

Sunday Igwe, a bus driver stated that he pays over N6000 to settle motor park touts popularly known as ‘agberos’ and Police daily from Agbara to Iyanoba, and ends up going home with peanuts.

Temitope Oladeji another commuter had to use the taxi option after waiting at the bus stop for no busses.

“I waited for an hour at the bus stop this morning, there was a crowd and no buses were available, and the ones available were going shorter distances, I had to take a cab to work this morning,” OIladeji said.

It was the same story for Ngozi Ashinze those commuting from Akoka to Oyingbo

“There was bus scarcity and the buses that usually go to Oyingbo are now picking shorter distances, so it was hard getting to Oyingbo from Akoka, and the few ones available had their prices hiked,” Ashinze said.

School Children are not left out as many of them were seen trekking to school while some others went back home.

Commuter Ogbonna supports the drivers’ strike and does not mind spending hours waiting for a bus.

“The Agberos’ fee is too much,” Ogbonna said.

Passengers sourced other means of transportation, including trekking, hitchhiking on trucks, and private vehicles and taking banned motorcycles rides.

Olamide Ologunagbe, Chioma Onu

