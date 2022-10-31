Lagos commercial drivers to suspend transport services for 7 days

Commercial drivers in Lagos State, under the aegis of the Joint Drivers Welfare Association of Nigeria (JDWAN), have issued a 7-day boycott of transport services warning strike against the arbituary extortion of their members in the guise of paying levies imposed by officials of the Lagos State government.

The seven-day boycott is expected to kick-off on Monday, October 31, 2022, and will end on November 6, 2022.

Akintade Abiodun, the National Leader of JDWAN lamented the several illegal fees paid by his members in a statement issued on the boycott. He described the fees as illegal and pure extortion of JDWA members. A situation they see as a dangerous vehicle for increasing the state’s high cost of living.

The group Lagosians that it had explored legal options to put an end to several extortions by the state government when it obtained a judgement from the Federal High Court. A judgement which mandated the state government to stop the illegal levies on its members.

However, the group announced that the Lagos State government had refused to stop the illegal levies, putting more constraint on the incomes of its members. A situation, they claim, has compelled them to toil on this part.

“We kick against paying motor park thugs at every bus stop. All illegal money at garages and parks must stop,” Abiodun said in the statement.

“Harassment of law enforcement agencies and intimidation with guns, cutlasses, and broken bottles by LASTMA (Lagos State Traffic Management Authority), task force, and RRS (Rapid Response Squad) must end immediately.

“Lagos State government should build and assign more bus stops for commercial use to avoid arrest by LASTMA for dropping off passengers at existing bus stops, which are known to commuters as official bus stops.”

JDWAN complained that despite its pleas, it feared that extortionists working for MC Oluomo (Musiliu Akinsanya, chairman of Lagos State Parks and Management Committee) may organise thugs to attack them. A situation that has forced them to resort to a boycott.

“The retired AIG also expressly said they can’t get rid of bus stop extortionists because they are working for the state government, while suggesting that MC Oluomo (Musiliu Akinsanya, chairman of Lagos State Parks and Management Committee) can organise thugs to attack us and we will be blamed or credited for the violence. We view this as a failed fear-mongering tactic. Also, the assistant to the minister for transportation threatened to arrest us and our lawyer while in their office,” the statement read.

“The statement of threat by Hakeem Odumosu that MC Oluomo could attack our members is already happening, through Sile Sekoni (Burger) of Badagry Roundabout Motor Park Management Branch, JAFO (Oniba of Iba) of the caretaker committee, Iba branch, and Seyi Bamgbose (student) of Iyana Iba caretaker committee branch, who threatened to beat and kill drivers on Monday, 31st of October.”

JDWAN said that Lagosians should be informed that if anything happens to their drivers, the Lagos State government, through MC Oluomo, should be held responsible.

The statement read: “It is pertinent to note that there is an existing restraining court order granted by Justice P. O. Lifu of the Federal High Court, Ikoyi against the Lagos state government and all transport agencies, stopping them from ticketing, bus stop levies, motor park levies, dues, and any form of extortion from commercial drivers.

“The court gave the order in Suit No: FHC/L/CS/224/2022 between applicant Barrister Olukoya Ogungbeje, Transport Union Society Of Nigeria (TUSON) and Respondents NURTW, RTEAN, NARTO, Musiliu Akinsanya (MC Oluomo), Mohammed Musa, Lawal Yusuf Othman, Lagos State Government, Attorney General of Lagos State, Inspector General of Police, and Director General of State Security Service.

“It is sad that the representatives of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu are mocking Lagos drivers’ predicament and are disinterested in stopping the major factor causing the high cost of living in Lagos, by asking for another letter and demanding that we call off the boycott without addressing our five demands.

“Drivers and commuters have had a brimful of extortion and harassment from the motor park management and caretaker committee thugs, popularly known as Agbero.

“It is also visible to the blind in Lagos that the cost of goods and services is a consequence of Agbero’s extortion. No goods can be delivered and 95% of working-class residents can be transported without the service of commercial drivers.

“The unfettered and violent extortion by the Lagos government agents has not only increased transportation fare beyond the affordability of workers but also taken every good and service out of the reach of the poor Lagosians.

“Once again, we are calling on all Lagos commercial drivers, commuters, civil society organisations and residents to observe the 7-day boycott on Monday, October 31, stay at home and not ply any road for commercial purposes or block any road whatsoever.

“All drivers should enjoy their day with their families without the extortion and violence of the Agberos of motor park management and caretaker committee since the government has refused or shown any sign of stopping the state-approved extortion.”